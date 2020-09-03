1/1
Robert Wayne "Bobby" Pherigo
1948 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Wayne Pherigo

San Angelo - Robert "Bobby" Wayne Pherigo, 72, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on 26 August 2020.

He was born to parents Larry Truman Pherigo and Janie Sue Beaird, on January 22, 1948 in Peducah, Texas.

He graduated from Coahoma High School in 1966 and went on to study Physical Education at Angelo State University. He was an awesome football player for both Coahoma High School and Angelo State University.

Bobby worked as a Coach and Teacher for many years before changing careers and working for Texaco.

His passions in life were family, sports, and history. In his spare time he enjoyed being a basketball referee, reading books about the Civil War, and counting the deer at the park every morning. Most of all he loved his children, grandchildren, and large extended family.

Bobby raised 3 children: Lesley Pherigo, Greg Pherigo, and Jemme Pherigo. He has two grandsons, Elliot Pherigo and Aden Svoboda. Surviving brothers are Larry Pherigo, Chuck Pherigo, Keith Pherigo, and Steven Pherigo. He has one sister, Linda Denton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Truman and Janie Pherigo, and his younger brother Dean Pherigo.

A visitation is scheduled for September 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch in Big Spring, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Coahoma Church of Christ at 10:00 a.m., followed by a burial at the Coahoma Cemetery. Pastor Eddie Pitchford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to the Truth Be Told organization by going online to truth-be-told.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
