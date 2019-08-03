|
Robert "Bob" Wieting
San Angelo - Robert "Bob" Wieting passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born February 24, 1943 to N.F. Wieting and Eunice Schmidt on a 100 acre stock farm in Alvin, TX. He graduated in 1961 from Alvin High School and went on to college at Alvin Jr. College. He then went to Sam Houston State in Huntsville, TX and graduated in 1966 with a BBA, then went back to achieve his Master's in Business Administration. Bob also played defensive tackle and received 2nd in all district team his Junior year. He excelled in football, basketball, and track thoughout high school. Upon graduating with his Master's, Bob went to work in San Angelo for Central National Bandk and worked his way up to Executive VP. After a 20 year career with CNB, he decided to changed careers to a financial advisior with Edward Jones. He worked there for 24 years.
Preceeded in death by his parents and brother Richard Wieting. He is survivied by his son, Clay Wieting; grandchildren Savannah Wieting and Jacob Wieting; sister Margaret Cain and her husband James; nephews, Roy King, Kyle King, Corey Wieting, and Jim Cain; and niece Renee Wieting.
A viewing with be held on Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th from 8am to 7pm at Harper Funeral Home. At the request of Bob there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019