Roberta Ann (Morris) LeClair
San Angelo - It is with a heavy heart we share that our beloved, Roberta Ann (Morris) LeClair, 82, of San Angelo passed away of cancer surrounded by her family on August 19, 2020. She is now with our Lord and Savior.
Roberta was born August 15, 1938 in Crystal City, Texas and spent her school years growing up in Alice, Texas to parents Robert M. Morris and Laura (McMillian) Morris who proceeded her in death.
She married Reginald Edward LeClair on June 4, 1960 in San Antonio and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were the proud parents of 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She dedicated her life to being a wife, mother and member of the Beta Sigma Phi Social and Cultural organization. Roberta was the epitome of the core values of sisterhood of Beta Sigma Phi and contributed greatly to the growth of Beta Sigma Phi throughout Texas. She was honored with their highest Degree, the Torchbearer Degree, and served in leadership and mentoring positions throughout her 56-year membership.
She is survived by her husband, Ed; a son, Robert "Bob" LeClair and fiancé, Lisa Francis of Burkburnett; a daughter, Renee LeClair Glass and husband Jerry Glass of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and son, Roger LeClair and wife Lisa Huro of Irving.
Roberta was "Memaw" to her grandchildren; Ryan LeClair and wife Amanda Stellhorn and great grandson, Rowan of Littleton, Colorado, Riley LeClair of Irving, Reagan Glass of Bozeman, Montana, Robert "Cooper" Glass of Austin, Reece LeClair & Ryder LeClair both of Irving.
A Celebration of Life is pending at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Arrangement and details when set will be shared on Robert Massie Funeral Home website.
Currently, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in the name of Roberta Ann LeClair or to Beta Sigma Phi (nonprofit) Endowment to help support the Disaster Relief Fund at 1800 W. 91stPlace Kansas City, MO 64114; Phone: 816-444-6800
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to all of her healthcare providers, friend and Home Health care provider Janet Fout and the staff of St Gabriel's Hospice for their amazing dedication to the care of our beloved Roberta.
