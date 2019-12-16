|
Roberta Anna Constable, Ann "The Pie Lady", 81 of San Angelo, TX passed away December 14, 2019. She was born in Santa Anna, TX on June 22, 1938. She was married to JD Constable on July 28, 1970. Ann worked in cooking and baking for Dunbar East Restaurant and Roxies Diner for over 50 years. She had a passion for baking, sewing and spending time with family and of course Alan Jackson! She was survived by 2 daughters, Lisea Williams and husband David and Roxie Brown and husband Larry; 3 sons, Eddie Shields and wife Donetta, Teddy Shields and wife Darlene and Michael Shields and wife Jovita; 5 step children, Xandra, Jackie, JD Jr., Laura and Michelle; numerous grandchildren, including 2 special granddaughters, Jennifer Clark and Shannon Pounds; several great grandkids, including one great-great grandson; and her sister Janet Salessi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Hazel; her sister, Patsy; her brothers, Harvey Lloyd, Roscoe and Robert. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019