Roberto Ornelas Jr.
San Angelo - Roberto Ornelas Jr. was born on January 22, 1995, in San Angelo, Texas to Roberto Ornelas Sr. and Aniseta Torres. Roberto passed away on July 7, 2019.
Roberto attended high school in Grape Creek and he worked for G&G Construction doing remodeling. He was a hard worker and loved his job.
Roberto is survived by Jordan Ornelas and Anthony Ornelas; his parents and many more family members.
Visitation will be all day on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 11, 2019