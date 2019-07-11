Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Ornelas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Ornelas Jr.


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberto Ornelas Jr. Obituary
Roberto Ornelas Jr.

San Angelo - Roberto Ornelas Jr. was born on January 22, 1995, in San Angelo, Texas to Roberto Ornelas Sr. and Aniseta Torres. Roberto passed away on July 7, 2019.

Roberto attended high school in Grape Creek and he worked for G&G Construction doing remodeling. He was a hard worker and loved his job.

Roberto is survived by Jordan Ornelas and Anthony Ornelas; his parents and many more family members.

Visitation will be all day on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now