Roberto P. Morales
Menard - Roberto P. Morales, 87 of Menard, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Roberto was born on April 28, 1932, in Menard, Texas, to Pablo and Senonita Morales. He attended school; in Ft. McKavett. In 1952 he joined the US Army and served in the Korean War as an Anti-aircraft Artillery Automatic weapons crewman. Upon returning from the war, he married the love of his life, Margarita Castillo. Roberto then went on to be a sheep shearing contractor running a crew of 30 men traveling to Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico. He also contracted with Kothmann Commission shearing in Menard.
Roberto was a man of many trades. He owned and operated the Yellow Jacket Drive Inn, Robert's Liquor Store, and a Truck hauling business. He was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of The Club Victoria, and The American Legion. Roberto enjoyed dancing, going to auctions, estate sales, and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. He was a loving, kind, and compassionate son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather (Popo) and friend to everyone; he never met a stranger.
Roberto is preceded in death by his parents, his older brothers Amadeo and Humberto Morales, sister Dora Sepeda, and grandson Christopher Guevara.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Margarita, one brother, Mario Morales of San Angelo and six children; Norma Lopez (Javier) of Cedar Park, Evelina Hinojos (Felix) of San Angelo, Gracie Martinez (Abe) of Abilene, Pablo Roberto Morales Jr. (Eloisa) of San Angelo, Alan Morales of Menard, Melissa Garcia (John Paul) of Wimberley. His grandchildren- Heather, LaMisa, Reyna, Bianca, Aberiel, Brianna, Melina, Alan Jr., Alanis, and Christian; great-grandchildren Harrison, John, and Abrian; also survived by a special and loving niece Eva Hernandez, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Home 905 Bevans, Menard, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Aberiel Martinez, Alan Morales Jr., Hector Sepeda, Ray Morales Jr., Mario Morales Jr., and Christian Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers are Felix Hinojos, Javier Lopez, Abe Martinez,
John Paul Garcia, Humberto Morales Jr., David Bermea, Richard Hernandez and Richard Alvarado.
Special thank you to Menard Manor and Kindred Hospice, San Angelo, for loving care and support.
Memorial donations to (7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019