Roger Gandy, Sr.



San Angelo - Roger Gandy, Sr. 62, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. At Roger's request, there will be no viewing or service. Arrangements by Shaffer Funeral Home Grape Creek.



Roger was an exceptional husband, father, and grandpa. He loved working on cars, and his family was his life.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gandy and dad, Archie Gandy.



Roger is survived by his sons, Archie Gandy, and wife Tracy Gandy; and Roger Gandy, Jr. and wife Audrey Gandy; daughter Amber Hutchings and husband Kenneth Hutchings; Eleven wonderful grandkids; mom, Doris Gandy; sister Juanita Huff; brothers Eddie Gandy and Freddie Gandy.









