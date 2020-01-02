|
|
Roger Lewis Bewick
Temple - Roger Lewis Bewick, 73, of Temple passed away at his home on Friday, December 27, 2019.Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Roger was born on October 15, 1946 in Del Rio, Texas to Bernice Greene and was raised by Robert Ellwanger. Roger married Cheryl (Sontheimer) Bewick on July 28, 1995 in San Angelo, Texas. Roger proudly served our country as a Navy Seabee from July 1965 - May 1969 and was a Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was a connoisseur of 10-18 year old single malt scotch, Maduro cigars, hot rod cars, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and was a master of slalom water skiing. Roger was the 1992 Moon World Champion and loved playing dominoes with Johnny and Mike. He also had stepped foot in all 50 states. His favorite pastime was sitting on the porch, cigar and scotch in hand, and spending time with Cher and their two pups Maddie and Annie. God speed love!
Mr. Bewick was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Robert Bewick and Matthew Chernicky and wife Brandi; a daughter, Kristen Allison and husband Shelton; two brothers, Steve and wife Becky and Keith and wife Joanne Ellwanger and four grandchildren, Dylan, Ayden, Brennen and Autumn Chernicky.
Roger's favorite pastime was sitting on the back porch with his wife Cher and his two pups Maddie and Annie sipping scotch and smoking his cigar.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020