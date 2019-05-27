|
|
Ronald A. Mittel
Eldorado - Ronald A. Mittel, 81, of Eldorado, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Eldorado at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with burial following at Eldorado Cemetery.
Ronnie was born on October 9, 1937, in San Angelo, Texas to Archie and Gladys Perry Mittel. At the age of 5, his family moved to Bailey Ranch community in Eldorado, where he lived until he went to Texas Tech University. After graduating with a degree in Animal Husbandry, he worked for Hess & Clark and later Merck Chemical in animal health products. When he married Sharon in 1962, he quit traveling and was hired as director of the Schleicher County ASCS office, where he worked for 30 years.
He had an opportunity to start a new career as an investment agent with Sidener, Estes, and Bowden Co. After 7 years, he returned to ranching full time—to the land and the lifestyle he loved.
Survivors include his wife Sharon, the love of his life for 56 years; Mitzi Mayfield and husband, Chuck of Georgetown; Ron Mittel and wife, Melanie of Dallas; four grandchildren—Andy Mayfield and wife, Emily of Trenton, Tennessee, Abby Mayfield of Georgetown, Madeline Mittel Taylor and husband Chas, of Chicago, and Caroline Mittel of Dallas; his sister Margo Harrison and husband Bill of College Station, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many many friends.
Ronnie loved people, and his family was the joy of his life. He never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words. He was involved in his church, his community, and his professions. Through the years he served on numerous boards—School Board, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Board, Ag. Workers Insurance, TASCOE, West Texas Rehab, Schleicher County Livestock Show and Texas Tech Dean's Agriculture Advisory Board. Ronnie was also a deacon of the First Baptist Church where he served in many areas through the years.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A special thank you to Hospice of San Angelo, Schleicher County Nursing Home, and Gloria Garza, his extra caregiver the last 8 months he was able to be cared for at home. Memorials may be made to the or .Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 27, 2019