Ronald Clifton "Ronnie" Miller
San Angelo - Ronald Clifton Miller, 70, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in San Angelo. Ronald, affectionately known as "Ronnie," was born July 27, 1948 in San Angelo, TX to Dorris Barron and Alvin C. Miller. Ronnie was a 1966 graduate of San Angelo Central High School, and attended Angelo State College. Music was always a major part of Ronnie's life and for several years was lead guitarist for "The Cavaliers" Band. Aside from being a professional musician, Ron was also a professional pilot and crop duster. Ronnie was meticulous in every endeavor from keeping his instruments in immaculate condition to working diligently to receive his professional pilot licenses in record time. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Ronnie was a loving son, nephew and cousin and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father Alvin C. Miller and an infant brother, Donald Louis Miller. Ronnie is survived by his Mother, Doris Barron, of San Angelo; Uncles, R.D. Barron and wife Mary Dell, of San Angelo, and Weldon Barron, of Ozona; cousins: Rick and Kevin Barron, Randy Barron, Becky Lee, Jack and Roger Vaughan, Louis and Jerry Miller, Rusty, Michelle and Cathy Barron; and other family members and close friends whom he cherished. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by his close friend, Wes Watkins.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019