|
|
Ronald David Wilson
San Angelo - Ronald David Wilson of San Angelo passed away June 5 after a brief illness. He was born April 25, 1949, to Eunice and L. F. Wilson, Jr., and in 1969, he married Kathy Cowsert, the love of his life. He was with Cain Electrical Supply until retirement, was a ham radio operator, and loved time with his family. He is survived by Kathy and their two children: Daughter Chasey Duncan, her husband Brandon and their children Abby and Eian, live in Refugio; Son David Wilson, his wife April and their children Jourdan and Adalin, reside in San Angelo. Ron's surviving brother, Mike Wilson and his wife Nancy, are in Kerrville. He dearly loved his four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him may do so by donating to the , and to send a message of condolence, go to www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from June 7 to June 8, 2019