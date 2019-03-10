|
Ronald James Dusek
Caldwell, TX
Ronald James "Ron" Dusek passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 6 after a brief illness. A Celebration of Ron's Life will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brethren Church in Caldwell, Texas.
Ron was born on March 22, 1940 in Williamson County, Texas to Lydia and Clifton Oscar Dusek and predominantly grew up in Crosby, Texas. He moved to Caldwell, Texas with his family for his senior year in high school and was a member of the Caldwell High School class of 1958. In July of 1964, Ron married Elizabeth Frances "Betty" Dusek and were married for 49 years, until Betty passed in 2013. Ron and Betty had two sons, James and John.
Ron attended the University of Texas Dental Branch and was a proud member of the Longhorn Band. In 1964, he and Betty moved to Caldwell and began his dental practice. There, Ron became an active member of the community as a Paul Harris Award recipient of the Caldwell Rotary Club, serving on Caldwell City Council from 1979-1987, and more recently serving on the board for the Burleson County Hospital District. Ron was also a life-long member of the Brethren Church, singing in the choir and serving for many years on the statewide synodical committee where he developed friendships with fellow members of the Brethren faith across Texas.
Ron was passionate about his Texas Longhorns, hunting, fishing and spending time with his only grandchild, Annabeth. Ron always lived life to its fullest, enjoying skiing, fly fishing, dove hunting and attending the Texas OU game with James as well as regularly travelling to San Angelo for Annabeth's orchestra and ballet performances. Nothing gave him greater joy than spending time with Annabeth, especially teaching her to fish, shoot and ski.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Betty and their son, John as well as close long time friend Jim Marsh. The family rejoices in knowing that Ron is reunited with these loved ones, especially Betty whom he loved and adored and whom he joined in Heaven on the 6th anniversary of her passing. Ron is survived by his son James Dusek (wife Carmen) and one granddaughter, Annabeth Dusek all of San Angelo as well as his brother, Clif Dusek (wife Becky) of Lake Jackson, brother-in-law Bruce Burns of Aiken, SC, and multiple nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Ron and his family would appreciate memorials to: Hus School Encampment or the Caldwell Brethren Church - music fund.
Hook 'em!
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 10, 2019