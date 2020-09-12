Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Dabney
San Angelo - It is with broken hearts that my sister and I announce the passing of our "little" brother. Ronnie passed from this life into the arms of Jesus after suffering with pancreatic cancer for almost five years. Ronald Lee Dabney was born in Midland, Tx on February 21, 1956, the fourth and final child of Joe and Murry Dabney. He died Friday, September 11, 2020 with his sisters and brother-in-law by his side.
Ronnie was a stoic, soft-hearted, hardworking, gentle soul who was always noticed because of his 6'6" stature. He was called "big man" by some although he was a gentle giant, sensitive to others and forever positive. He was always being asked, "How tall are you?" or "What's it like being so tall?" Being tall made Ronnie unique, but it was his gentle soul and his unassuming, quiet nature that endeared him to many. He was a kind man, a gentle man, a humble man, and a precious brother. He fought bravely to live. He remained hopeful and never, ever complained nor did he ever question why me?
Ronnie loved boating and fishing, car races, old westerns, and family gatherings. He was blessed by being a member of the Southgate Church of Christ family. He worked as a painter for the last 12 years in the Facilities Management Dept. at Angelo State University. He previously worked with his brother Larry in their own DABNEY PAINTING business. There was nothing Ronnie could not do and he was forever the perfectionist.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his older brother Larry Travis Dabney, mother Murry Jean Dabney Wells and Father Joe Woodley Dabney. He is survived by his sisters- Jo Lyn (Jody) Johnson, Nancy Jean Davis, brother-in-law Don Davis, cousin Terry Jean Eager and husband Joe (Wichita Falls), nephew John Travis Johnson ( Rochester, NY), niece Melissa Smith and husband Lyle and family ( Waco, Tx), several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was a treasure that we wanted to keep much longer. He brought joy and laughter with his quick wit, contentment, and pride to our lives. We could predict that no matter what was said, Ronnie's comeback was always, "Good Grief!" We were blessed to call him brother. "We love you li'I brother!"
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks to Dr. Raj Cheruku, the Shannon Chemo nurses, Dr. James Melott, Hospice of San Angelo, and all friends who called him, checked on him, visited him, sent cards, and prayed for him.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads his white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean.
He is an object of beauty and strength, and I stand and watch him until at length he hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come down to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says: "There! He's gone." Gone where? Gone from my sight - that is all.
He is just as large in mast and hull and spar as he was when he left my side, and just as able to bear his load of living freight to the place of destination. His diminished size is in me, not in him; and just at the moment when someone at my side says, "There! He's gone," there are other eyes watching him coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "There he comes!" And that is Dying! --Author Unknown