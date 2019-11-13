|
Ronald Lee Harris
San Angelo - Ronald Lee "Bubba" Harris passed away on November 10, 2019. Bubba was born on May 18, 1944 to Lee Roy and Annie Mae Harris. He was 75 at the time of his death and had lived in San Angelo all his life.
Ronald was called Bubba by his family and friends. He graduated from Lake View High School. He was a roughneck and driller for most of his life. Bubba was a father, grandfather, big brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was loved by all, including Ruby his constant companion and fur baby.
Ronald is survived by his son, Ricky Salvato and wife Sarena. Grandchildren Ricky Salvato Jr and wife Karissa, Katelynn, Kameron, Alexis, and Sterling Salvato, great grandchild Braelynn Salvato, his brothers Russell and Ross Harris, sister Rena Collie and her husband Joe, nieces Shelley and Julie Harris and Lindsay Harrison and her husband Clint, and nephew Jerry Don Burns, and His special friend and caregiver, Maria Chacon and her family.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Annie Mae Harris and his son Buddy Harris, infant sister Reba Harris, niece Risa Harris Burns, Grandparents Roby and Nancy Harris, John Henry and Minna Horeis, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A family memorial will be held to celebrate the life of Ronald Harris. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019