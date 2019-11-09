|
|
Ronald Steele
San Angelo - Ronald Lee Steele, 69, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on November 7, 2019, one day prior to his 70th birthday.
Ron was born November 8, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas to Chet and Pauline Steele. Like his father, he had a passion for flying and obtained his private pilot license at the age of 18. Later, he attended Austin College and then worked several years as a photographer. Ron then changed careers to become an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the FAA after 26 years.
Ron enjoyed traveling and playing golf for several years at Bentwood Country Club. In addition to these interests, he had a love for Bichon Frise' dogs. He and his wife spent 18 years fostering and adopting Bichon's through Small Paws Rescue. Ron spent his last years as a member of Word of Life Assembly of God Church, where he grew to love our Almighty God.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Pauline Steele.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Charlene Kaye Steele; one brother, Alan Steele; two sisters, Janet Herbert and Carol Steele; two step-daughters, Laura Weber, Cara Thorwald and their husbands; 2 granddaughters, 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Word of Life Assembly of God Church with David and Gaynell Smith officiating. Burial will be held in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at a later date.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019