Ronnie Bradshaw
Austin - Can you have too much pride for your home town? If you can, Ronnie Bradshaw did. No matter what city Ronnie lived in throughout his entire life, if you asked him where he was from, he immediately answered "Ballinger TX". It was never a secret that the folks in Ballinger and San Angelo hold a special place near and dear to Ronnie's heart. From extended family to friends, if you claim West Texas as home, you are alright in Ronnie's book.
Survived by his wife Vicki; 4 children; Johnny and Jimmy Bradshaw, Bami Wood, Beau McDougal; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and counting. Although we may never know just how wide and deep Ronnie's love for us goes until the day we meet again, I will say, if Ronnie knew you, he probably loved you. If you are a person of your word, he respected you. If you work hard, he was proud of you. And if you carved out time to visit with him, he appreciated you.
The family will hold a graveside service Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1 pm, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas. Sevices are provided by Lange Funeral Home.
If you know Ronnie and Vicki you know their astounding love of dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a Give in Tribute donation for Ronnie to austinpetsalive.org
.
Ronnie was diagnosed with ALS in September and the disease took his mobility at an extremely rapid pace. As such, Vicki would like to recognize Jimmy Bradshaw. The decision to move in and help take care of his dad meant everything to her.
Ronnie reminds all of us that this life is short. It's up to us to determine how to leave our mark. Ronnie repeatedly said "I just want to be a good person." I think we can all agree that Ronnie, You were so much more.