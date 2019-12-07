|
|
Ronnie Jones
San Angelo - Ronnie Jones, 77, passed away on Thursday, December 5 at Shannon Medical Center with his family by his side. Ronnie was born at home in Mexia, TX., on July 6, 1942, to parents Ann and Elwood Jones.
Ronnie grew up in Snyder, Texas and discovered he had a talent for baseball. After high school Ronnie went on to play baseball for Odessa College on a full scholarship. Upon his completion of two years at Odessa College he was signed to play professional baseball for the Houston Astros organization.
In August of 1971, he was accepted into the Game Warden Academy in Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Upon his graduation and becoming a Warden for the State of Texas, he was stationed in Vernon, Texas. After seven years as a state Game Warden, he accepted a job offer from the W.T. Waggoner Estate where he served as a private Game Warden in one of the largest privately-owned ranches in the United States.
Ronnie was an avid sportsman who loved being in the outdoors. It didn't really matter what he was doing as long as it was outside. He was most passionate about baseball, golf, hunting and fishing but especially fishing with his friends and family.
In November of 1964, Ronnie married Patricia Stanley in Odessa, Texas. They had three children and stayed together for 23 years until their divorce in 1987. They remained friends his entire life.
Ronnie is survived by his beloved companion of 15 years, Joyce Joy of San Angelo; his children Cheri Roberts, Bobby Jones and Steve Jones; six grandchildren, Craig Roberts, Stephanie Roberts, Ryan Jones, Lauren Jones, Sydni Rae Jones and Reid Jones; sister Dolly Echols and brother Gary Meredith.
He was preceded in death by two brothers Larry Jones and Norman Meredith.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, at 2:00 at the Harper Funeral Home at 2606 Southland Blvd., San Angelo, TX.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019