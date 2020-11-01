Rosalie Friend Richardson
Rosalie Friend Richardson went to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of her life and children on November 1, 2020. Rosalie was born December 30, 1931 in Ozona, Texas to Wesley Edgar and Mary Kinkaid Friend. Rosalie was nicknamed "Rossie" as a child and was raised in Ozona and on her family's ranch east of town. Moving to the ranch each summer, she would ride her bike behind her parents' car, as they drove the one mile trek to the ranch house each year. Rossie was very fond of her Ozona classmates and kept in touch with them through the years. She was also a wonderful Crockett County historian and was a great source of knowledge for any questions about her family's heritage.
After graduating from Ozona High School, Rosalie attended Hockaday in Dallas and then the University of Colorado in Boulder. Upon returning to Crockett County she met the love of her life, Glen Richardson. After a whirlwind courtship of 6 months, she and Glen married and moved to the ranch in Edwards County. Eleven months later Rosalie delivered their twin sons, Wade and Wesley Richardson. God placed her on this earth to be a mother, which was personified in the joy she took in raising her two sons as well as all of the other "adopted sons" who graced her kitchen and walked through her screen door. Rosalie and Glen loved watching their sons, grandchildren and numerous other loved ones in track meets, football games and rodeos. Rosalie loved the home that she and Glen created at the ranch and loved even more when family and other visitors would come spend time with them there, including at their infamous Fourth of July parties through the years. To all of us who were blessed by being loved by Rossie, her greatest gift was her belief in us and her desire for us to be our best selves simply because no lesser path was worthy.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, W. E. and Mary Friend, her husband Glen Clay Richardson, sister Carol Friend Whitehead, sons Wade Clay Richardson and Wesley Glen Richardson and grandson Kyle Wade Richardson. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Jane Schwartz Richardson, grandson Clay Wesley Richardson, his wife Andie and her granddaughter Codi Richardson Kingman and husband Taylor and by great-grandchildren West and Sailor Richardson and Kyle, Brynn and Walker Kingman. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Tuffy Whitehead, nieces Clay Whitehead Sewalt and husband Rusty Sewalt and their daughter Remi, Amy Whitehead Perry and husband Jim Perry and their children Cole, Reese and Alex, Patty Richardson Strauch and nephews Mike Richardson and Dan Richardson. Rosalie is also survived by her close friend Jerry Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers include John Weston, David Wallace, Keith Wallace, Will Wallace, Albert Elliott, Joe Eustace, Dennis Grafa, Dan Davidson, Louis Bunger, Rusty Gardner, Curry Campbell, Reynaldo Romo, Pierce Miller and Will Allison.
Memorials can be made to the West Texas Boys Ranch, San Angelo Area Foundation or the charity of your choice
.