1/1
Rosemary Bradley Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Bradley Davis

San Angelo - Rosemary Bradley Davis left this earth on September 1, 2020.

Rosemary was born in Crews, TX to Harvey Green Bradley and Julia Iona McCarter Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Malcom, her brothers Ralph Bradley and Harvey Joe Bradley, her sisters, Lorena Evans and Sylvia Carloy.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters Julie and husband Wesley, granddaughter Baylea Evans, sister-in-law Margie Bradley, special niece, Scarlotte Mikeska and husband Brent; and best friend Pat Longest.

Rosemary spent 33 years employed by GTE, beginning as an operator in Ballinger and ending as a security investigator in San Angelo. She always loved to tell stories about her travels and her GTE friends.

Rosemary was very talented artist and seamstress. She loved sewing pretty little dresses with matching teddy bears for Baylea as a child, and many of us were lucky to have a one of her beautiful paintings.

Rosemary never met a stranger or an animal without giving her time and attention to their needs. While working as a veterinary technician, she took in many stray and injured animals, which continued throughout her life.

Her favorite place to visit was Port Aransas, TX. You would find her with her toes in the sand or fishing pole in her hand or even feeding the seagulls.

A private family memorial will be held in Port Aransas at a later date.

Rosemary was loved by many and always got the last laugh.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved