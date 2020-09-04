Rosemary Bradley Davis
San Angelo - Rosemary Bradley Davis left this earth on September 1, 2020.
Rosemary was born in Crews, TX to Harvey Green Bradley and Julia Iona McCarter Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Malcom, her brothers Ralph Bradley and Harvey Joe Bradley, her sisters, Lorena Evans and Sylvia Carloy.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters Julie and husband Wesley, granddaughter Baylea Evans, sister-in-law Margie Bradley, special niece, Scarlotte Mikeska and husband Brent; and best friend Pat Longest.
Rosemary spent 33 years employed by GTE, beginning as an operator in Ballinger and ending as a security investigator in San Angelo. She always loved to tell stories about her travels and her GTE friends.
Rosemary was very talented artist and seamstress. She loved sewing pretty little dresses with matching teddy bears for Baylea as a child, and many of us were lucky to have a one of her beautiful paintings.
Rosemary never met a stranger or an animal without giving her time and attention to their needs. While working as a veterinary technician, she took in many stray and injured animals, which continued throughout her life.
Her favorite place to visit was Port Aransas, TX. You would find her with her toes in the sand or fishing pole in her hand or even feeding the seagulls.
A private family memorial will be held in Port Aransas at a later date.
Rosemary was loved by many and always got the last laugh.
