Ross Keeney
San Angelo - Ross Keeney, 65 of San Angelo, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 10, 2020.
Ross was born on September 20, 1955. A lifetime San Angelo resident, Ross worked as a Tax Accountant for 45 years.
Ross was a devoted husband and dedicated father and grandfather. Ross married his high school sweetheart and best friend Tinker, on February 14, 1974. They were married for 46 years. Together they had two daughters, Jenie and Jonie. His small, but close-knit family was priority to Ross.
He loved spending his time fishing, researching history, playing video games with his grandson Landon Wilson and shooting at the range with his best friend, Bruce Foreman.
Ross is survived by his wife, Tinker Keeney, his daughters Jenie Wilson and Jonie Pritchard, his sons-in-law Michael Wilson and Sean Pritchard and his grandchildren Katherine Pritchard, Landon Wilson, Isabelle Wilson and Hailey Wilson all of San Angelo; his aunt and uncle Alma Wilson and John Bob of Arkansas and cousins Daphene Gibson of Dallas and John Everett Wilson of Arkansas. He leaves behind his beloved pets Angel, Astrina and Della who will miss him desperately.
Ross was a very spiritual man of faith. He had a very personal and deep relationship with Jesus. His family finds comfort in the knowledge that Jesus was holding his hand as he departed from this world and entered Heaven's gates, where he was reunited with his special great aunt, Elizabeth Beavers, his beloved grandfathers Rader Ross Madison and John Keeney and his father in law, Thomas Cook. His cherished dogs Candy, Sandy and Astro were also there to greet him.
While there is mourning on earth, there is a celebration in heaven as Ross is reunited with the people who he has loved and lost. Ross was preceded in death by his grandparents Ross & Bernice Madison, John and Ollie Keeney, his great aunt Elizabeth Beavers and his mother and father-in-law Tom and Inez Cook whom adored him.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Belvedere Memorial Park.
Ross loved dogs and the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Concho Valley PAWS. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com