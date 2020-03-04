|
Roy Eugene Tinkler
Robert Lee - Roy Eugene Tinkler was born on December 16, 1930, in Mereta, Texas. He was reunited with his heavenly family on February 29, 2020. He was the ninth child born to Harry S. and Mattie Eckert Tinkler. The family left Mereta in 1942 a few years after the passing of his father. They moved to Robert Lee where his Mother purchased a small farm. Roy worked the farm with his mother and siblings. He took the opportunity as he grew older to help his brothers and sisters work their land and spent time in the summers with them, which allowed him to create a closer family bond with many of his nephews and nieces. During this time he also played on the famous Rabbit Twisters Baseball Team along with three of his brothers.
Roy graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1949. He decided to join the U. S. Air Force in January 1951 and was honorably discharged in July 1952. He was stationed in Anchorage. Roy came back to Robert Lee to work and soon married Jennie Lee Burns on January 2, 1954. He and Jennie had a double wedding and honeymoon with Buddy Havins and Edna Mae Wallace.
After their marriage, Roy and Jennie made their home in Robert Lee for the next three years. They are the parents of four children - Walter, Jeanie, Clark, and Dianna. The years between 1957 and 1963, the family lived in San Angelo where Roy owned and operated a service station. In the summer of 1963, the family moved back to Coke County to the Burns Family Ranch. Working the ranch and operating Tinkler Gulf in Robert Lee kept Roy and the family busy. Roy and Jennie made their home in Robert Lee until early January 2019.
He loved living and working on the ranch. Raising cows and sheep was a part of his ranch life and he shared many hours rounding up on horseback with his children and other family members. Many great memories were made during this time with his children working side by side with their dad. He even built a roping area and in the summers they would have Sunday afternoon ropings.
Roy was a supporter of the Coke County 4-H for 18 years, helping his children with their show lambs and taking them to numerous livestock shows. He was honored more than once with the Finewool Breeders trophy at the local Coke County Livestock show. He cooked for the Coke County Hunters BBQ for many years and finally passed the torch to a younger generation. In late 70's after selling the service station Roy worked as a carpenter, roofer and building metal buildings while he continued running the family ranch.
Roy never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He was a prankster and many times he was called ornery which didn't bother him one bit. He was known for always having candy in his shirt pockets to share with anyone that needed something sweet. Roy and Jennie enjoyed watching their children, grandchildren, and even their great-grandchildren, in sporting events. It certainly wasn't unusual for Roy and Jennie to show up at sporting events to watch their nieces and nephews after their own children left home. Besides ranching, Roy enjoyed reading western novels, golfing, woodworking, and playing cards to pass the time in his later years. He was a member of the Robert Lee Baptist Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mattie Tinkler, sisters and their husbands, Erma and Leslie Wink, Ella Mae and Richard Dumas, Marguerite and L.J. Sonnenberg, and brothers and their wives Miles (Bud) and his wife Juliet, Jesse (Chili) and Sylvia (Doodle) Tinkler, Clarence and Livie Tinkler, Harvey (Eckert) Tinkler and brother in law Robert (Bob) Large. Roy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jennie Lee Burns Tinkler, son Walter Tinkler, daughter Jeania Tinkler Lewis and husband Randy, son Clark Tinkler and wife Noel Tinkler, and daughter Dianna Tinkler (John Wepryk),
a sister Polly Large and a sister in law Stella Tinkler. He is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer, April, and W.E. Tinkler and wife Kristina, Randy II (Ran) Lewis and wife Samantha, Matthew Tinkler, and Karel Tinkler. Great-grandchildren Shayden, Breydin, Brantlee, and Kynzli Tinkler, Witten and Welker Lewis, Ryleigh, Carson, and Calvin Tinkler. Being the baby of nine, Roy is also survived by a cousin and many nieces and nephews, including great and great greats. Roy's love for his family was one of his greatest treasures and he will certainly be missed by all.
The Tinkler Family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Barbara Carr of Austin, Texas for the love and care that she gave our Beloved Daddy.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family being present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Robert Lee Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home with burial following at Robert Lee Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020