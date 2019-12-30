|
|
Roy F. Heimbecker
San Angelo - Roy F. Heimbecker, a minister for nearly 8 decades, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21st in San Angelo, Texas. He was 98 years old. He was born in Montcalm County, Michigan to Nora and Edward Heimbecker. He grew up in the midwestern portion of the United States and graduated from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois. While studying at Moody; he met Mary Coco in the college bookstore, and they were married shortly after until her death, fifty-five years later.
His pastorates were in Michigan, Maryland, Illinois, and Texas. All of his church ministries successfully focused on growth, development, and continuous learning. Guided by his Lord and empowered by the Holy Spirit, he was a passionate and transcendent builder, nurturer, and sustainer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, two brothers, a sister, and his parents. He is survived by his brother Floyd Heimbecker, children David Heimbecker and his wife Joyce, Dorothy Robb, Daniel Heimbecker and his wife Lorri, and Donathan Heimbecker; eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Regency House and St. Gabriel's Hospice for all the tender loving care you gave to Dad. It was greatly appreciated.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on January 4th, 2020 at the Angelo Bible Church, 3506 Sherwood Way, San Angelo. Pastors Jim Stanley and Lakon Mariano will preside.
Roy F. Heimbecker has repeatedly stated that he wanted his memorial/celebration of life service to be about his Lord and not about himself. Therefore, in lieu of flowers the family has provided three charitable options:
Angelo Bible Church
3506 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
College Hills Baptist Church
2101 Johnson Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
St. Gabriel's Hospice and Palliative Care
36 E. Twohig Avenue
San Angelo, TX76903
And, of course any other will be appreciated by the family.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020