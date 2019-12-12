|
Roy Gabriel Melendez
San Angelo - Roy Gabriel Melendez, 46, went with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Roy was born on June 1, 1973 in Dallas, Tx to Roy and Diana Melendez. He was the oldest of three sons. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1992. Roy was a longtime employee at Shannon Medical Center at the St. John's Campus. He enjoyed his job, especially working with the elderly, helping them with life/ daily skills. He was a jokester and loved making people laugh and he had a generous heart. One of his many past times was playing Bingo and watching the Los Angeles Lakers. Family time was very important to Roy and his greatest role in life was being a father to his two sons.
Roy is survived by his two sons Cameron and Caleb Melendez along with his parents Roy and Diana Melendez. He has two brothers, Daniel (Angie) and Keith (Nely). He has three nephews, Keith Jr., Evan and Daniel Jr., and one niece, Alexis.
Viewing will be 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Friday, December 13, at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, in San Angelo. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 14th at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the San Angelo Down Syndrome Association in his honor.
