Roy Kent Robb
San Angelo - Roy Kent Robb finished his work on earth and went to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. Roy was born in Pasadena, Texas on August 19, 1943 to Roy E. Robb and Virginia Jeanette Robb. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roy grew up in Houston, Texas and graduated from Milby High School in 1961. His size and general demeanor helped him matriculate to college playing football, first at the University of Houston and then at Howard Payne University where he met his wife and earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science and Kinesiology. Roy would later earn a master's degree in Criminal Justice. He married Kay Atkerson on May 19, 1968 at First Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
Roy spent his career in the field of Juvenile and Adult Supervision and Corrections. He believed in the power of the human spirit and saw people's potential, regardless of their background. As a founding member and past president of the Texas Probation Association, Roy fought for the establishment of the Texas Adult Probation Commission and the Texas Juvenile Probation Commission, which ensured state funding and assistance for local probation departments. During his distinguished career, Roy served as Chief Probation Officer in Coryell County, where he built its department from its inception, and later as Director of Probation for the Concho Valley Community Supervision and Corrections Department. He was the longest serving Chair of the Texas Probation Training Academy Advisory Board at Sam Houston State University. The men and women whom Roy mentored throughout his career have gone on to impact their communities and to be leaders in their own right. His compassion, strategic thinking, and vision have left an indelible mark on the field of corrections.
Roy was an active volunteer, generously contributing his time, energy, and experience to help others and better his community. He and his wife Kay helped plant Trinity Baptist Church in Gatesville, TX in 1976. Roy moved his family to San Angelo in 1985, and for the next 35 years contributed his time to numerous organizations, schools, and churches including the Concho Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, CASA, Park Heights Baptist, Southland Baptist, and First Baptist Church. He served on the Howard Payne University Board of Trustees and was a Distinguished Alumnus. Roy was a member of the Hayrick Masonic Lodge #696. He dedicated his retirement years as a Board Liaison to the West Texas Boys Ranch, continuing his passion for improving the lives of young people. Roy was also an active member of and enjoyed spending time with his friends in the Ft. Chadbourne Calvary, which intersected perfectly with his passion for horses and the outdoors.
Many knew Roy as "Coach Robb." Roy was a dedicated Little League Baseball Coach and Gray-Y Football Coach. He coached the fundamentals of the game, but more importantly instilled in his young men the importance of team, integrity, education, and hard work. He painted a vision for the boys on his teams that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible. He was also a notorious cap-thrower when plays didn't materialize as planned. While most parents watched in horror from the stands as he threw his hat on the ground when his team failed, they didn't understand that it wasn't "failing" that upset him, but rather the fact that his boys weren't reaching their full potential. He knew what the boys on his teams were capable of and wanted more than anything for them to see it too.
If the day ended in a "y," Roy could be found in the early morning drinking coffee and eating breakfast with his friends. He spent many hours riding his favorite horse, Navajo, at his and his brother's ranch in Coke County. It brought him much joy when he spotted a newborn Longhorn calf, or when he and his Queensland Blue Heeler, Sugar, fed the catfish that thrived in his stock tank.
Roy was firm but fair, and you always knew where you stood with him. Changing his mind was not easy, but he didn't have to agree with you to love you. His capacity for kindness and generosity was seemingly endless, and it was important for him to leave things better than he found them.
It was rare to meet a man prouder of his family than Roy. Those who knew him best endured the updates about his boys and their families' latest adventures. His sons remember him as a strong man, a tough man, but mostly as the man who loved them more than anything. Roy loved most music, but his favorite singer of all time was his wife, Kay.
Roy navigated this world with Christ as his compass; his faith dictated his decisions. The legacy that he leaves to the lives of those who worked with him, both professionally and in the community, and the children who might not know his name but who have benefited from the countless hours he contributed to making the world a better place, all carry the very best of who he was.
Roy is survived by the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Kay Robb. He is also survived by his sons, James Robb and wife, Brandy, of Austin, Texas, and their children Lillian and Matthew; and Joel Robb and wife, Gillian, of Austin, Texas. He is survived by his brother, Ron Robb and wife, Sylvia, of Georgetown, Texas; his sister-in-law, Sandra Hall, of San Angelo, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Harper's Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904.
A public graveside memorial service will be held at 10am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Greenleaf Cemetery, 2615 US-377, Brownwood, TX 76801.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the West Texas Boys Ranch.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com