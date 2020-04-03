|
Royce Neill Morrison
Royce Neill Morrison, 67, born to Aubrey and Verima (Kendrick) Morrison on December 6, 1952 in San Angelo and passed away April 2, 2020 from complications of diabetes.
He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1971 and went on to Angelo State University becoming a teacher and a coach. Then went on to Sul Ross University to get his masters to become a superintendent. He taught so many from Veribest, Highland and Olfen. He also umpired volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
He was a devout Christian and a member of 19th Street Church of Christ where he grew up all his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Verima; brother, Aaron Morrison of Burleson, Texas; grandparents, Robert and Christeen (Oakleaf) Morrison of San Angelo and Rufus and Caroline (Meyer) Kendrick of Eola.
He is survived by his brother, James (Jane) Morrison of San Angelo, Texas; sister-in-law, Cindy Morrison of Burleson, Texas; nephews Kyle (Lisa) Morrison and children of Ballinger, Kraig (Cayla) Morrison and children of Temple; Jarrod Morrison and children of Midland/Stanton, Jimmy (Dawn) Morrison and children of San Angelo. A special cousin, Dwain Morrison of San Angelo, Texas; and many more special cousins who loved him dearly. As well as his aunts, Peggy Morrison and Dorothy Morrison both of San Angelo, Texas.
Visitation will be held all day Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Private graveside services will follow. A memorial service will be held at 19th Street Church Of Christ at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020