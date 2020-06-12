Rozelle Vest Roye



San Angelo - Rozelle Vest Roye, 95, died peacefully on June 11th, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Weatherford, Texas.



Rozelle was born December 7th, 1924 to Perry and Bess Vest in Littlefield, Texas and raised in Blackwell, Texas. Rozelle was a homemaker, a secretary, a proofreader for the Abilene Reporter News, and a civil servant for the WASP Training Command in Sweetwater. She was a founding member of Thermal Scientific in Odessa along with her former husband, Wallace Wilhelm. She attended Draughon's Business College and Odessa College.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, J.E. Roye; her parents Perry and Bess Vest and her siblings Perry Othello Vest and Jynelle McFarland. She is survived by sisters Juandell Weddle of Emory, Texas and Carolyn Johnson of San Saba, Texas; her daughters Susan Wilhelm Novak and Husband Henry of Kasilof, Alaska, Sherry Wilhelm Wishert and husband David of Brock, Texas; and 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Kyle Novak and wife Kim of Kenai, Alaska, Coby Wishert and wife Tracey of Chester, New Jersey, and Chad Wishert and wife Tiffany of Keller, Texas. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Rylee and Presley Novak, Kenleigh and Karsyn Wishert, and Zadon and Maddox Wishert.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15th, 2020 at Blackwell Cemetery in Blackwell, Texas.



Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/San Angelo. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rozelle can be made by check to Beyond Faith Hospice, 904 Santa Fe Drive, Ste. 100B, Weatherford, Texas 76086. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Senior Living staff and Beyond Faith Hospice for their loving care of our loved one.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store