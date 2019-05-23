|
Ruben R. Talamantes
San Angelo - The end of an era has come to a close, with the passing of the last surviving child of Samuel and Isabell Talamantes.
Ruben Rodriguez Talamantes died on May 20, 2019 at Shannon Medical Center, with his family by his side. Born July 17, 1918 in Jimenez, Mexico to Samuel and Isabell Rodriguez Talamantes. He was the 4th child out of a large family. Ruben resided at 106 West Avenue S., most of his life, prior to his last year and half. He was a resident of Arbor Terrace and Lyndale Assisted Living Facility.
Ruben is survived by his children, Carol Cruz (Warren), Catherine Gomez, Dorothy Valadez(George), Elaine Cox (Benny) and Ruben Wm. Talamantes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Courtney Gomez, Lindsey Gomez, Terence Holguin, Kristin Holguin Carrasco, Natasha Cox, Bryce Rathmell, Sheena Salazar, Jacob Valadez, Heath, Kendrick and Dustin Lange. He is also survived by great grandsons Brian Minjarez, Elija Carrasco, Christian Valadez and great granddaughters Kaylee Gomez, Christy Lange, Nayeli Valadez and Abigail Carrasco. He is also survived by nephews Antonio and Rudy Talamantes, nieces Elia Torres and Eudelia Trujillo. He is also survived by nieces Marla Sklenarik and Isabel Talamantes. He is also survived by nephews Leonard Talamantes and Alan, Glen and Frank Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his father Samuel, mother Isabell and numerous brothers and sisters, whom he loved dearly. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy Jeanette Fisher. In-laws, Alfred (A.A.) and Christina Fisher. Son-in-law John Cruz Jr., brothers and sisters in law Joel and Alicia Talamantes, Leonardo and Maria Talamantes, Alton and Mary Fisher. Nephews Sam Fisher, Samuel Talamantes and grandson Sergio Hernandez.
Ruben had many talents and had the opportunity for many different work experiences, enough for a lifetime! He went to school in Del Rio, Texas. He and his family were also involved in migrant farm work and traveled to many different states to provide for the family. In his later years, Ruben was also a sheep shearer and traveled to Montana, Washington, Wyoming, North and South Dakota as well as Arizona and New Mexico, along with his brothers and work crew.
Ruben was a WWII veteran and served on the USS Tallulah Naval Ship. He entered the US Navy on September 24, 1943 and proudly served. He was trained at the Navy Base in San Diego, California, as a Machinist Mate 2C. During his military years he was involved in the following campaigns:
America area Campaign, Asiatic Area, WWII Victory, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with 1 star, Iwo Jima Operation, 15th February to March 16, 1945, 1 Star. Logistic Support Force, 28th August 1945. Marianas Operation Capture, 4 Stars. Occupation of Saipan 11th June to August 10th, 1944. USS Tallulah (AOSO). As, S2C, Flc, (MMS), MM2c, MM2c. He was honorably discharged on April 13, 1946.
Ruben was also a barber and began his career after being discharged from the Navy. He attended Barber College in San Antonio, Texas and upon graduating, worked with his close friend, Gilbert Flores, at many different shops, including Bobby Martinez's barber shop. Ruben then started working for his father-law (AA Fisher) at Runnels County Gin in Rowena, Texas and was there for over 30 years. During that time Ruben also farmed in the Winters and Wingate area. Ruben retired from the Gin and continued to cut hair for his brothers Joel and Leonard as well as many friends.
Ruben enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as spending time at BBQs with family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his eyes. "Grandpa" loved being able to spoil them by indulging in candy and giving them money. He has earned his well-deserved rest and has joined his wife, Dorothy and his family and friends. Ruben considered his children his greatest accomplishments but was also proud to finally become a U.S. citizen at the prime age of 91 years young! He was honored by being given a flag that was flown at the capital of Texas in Austin as well as a certificate of authenticity. His ceremony was conducted by the U.S. magistrate, Judge Philip Lane along with State Representative Mike Conaway's office, who were both instrumental in helping Ruben in attaining his citizenship.
"Dad" you will be dearly missed by us all
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 23, 2019