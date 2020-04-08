|
Ruben R. Villarreal Jr.
Ruben R. Villarreal Jr. went peacefully with the Lord on April 7, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1953 in Glendale, California. He was survived by Isabel Villarreal, son Ruben R. Villarreal the third and Janie, daughter Priscilla Jaques and Winston, one sister Yolanda Valdez and Alex, 5 grandchildren Karyn Yañez and Eduardo, Santos Villarreal and Alexis, Jaylin Villarreal, Zoe Jaques, Ila Blu Jaques, 3 great grandchildren Anahi, Adalynn, and Xavien Yañez. He worked for saisd for almost 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling one of his most favorite places to travel was to New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend. Who will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020