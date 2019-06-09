Ruben T. Rios



San Angelo - Ruben T. Rios, 66, was called home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



Public viewing will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1 PM until 8 PM and Monday, June 10, 2019, from 8 AM until 8 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. A Prayer service will be at 6 PM Monday, June 10, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Buddy Helms, pastor of Brentwood Family Fellowship, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens - Whispering Water Falls.



His journey began on September 11, 1952 in Oakland Ca. with his parents Ben and Susie. Ruben grew up in San Angelo with his siblings Sylvia, Linda, Ben, Ofelia, Elaine and Lino. He was a loving husband to Conchita for almost 49 years and a dedicated father to Alvin, Steve, Virginia, Jessica and his 15 grandchildren and great-grandson. Ruben owned and operated Rios Income Tax Bookkeeping Service since 1992 and, fully enjoyed his career and his customers. He had a heart for connecting with others and kept those around him laughing. He was kind and welcoming to every person he encountered and never met a stranger. Ruben was a member of Brentwood Family Fellowship, where he was a volunteer with the food pantry. He loved music and animals and had many rescues throughout his lifetime. He will be remembered for his welcoming spirit, giving soul, and forgiving heart.



Memorials may be made to Brentwood Family Fellowship Food Bank, 2121 Lindell, San Angelo, Texas 76901.



