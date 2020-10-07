Ruby Keel Crook
Ruby Keel Crook departed for her heavenly home on September 26, 2020, with Norman Crook, her husband of 71 years, at her side.
Born Ruby Mae Keel on February 14, 1929 at Wall, Texas, daughter of G.R (Peat) and Cora Lee Keel, she grew up on their farm at Wall and in nearby San Angelo. A devoted Christian, Ruby accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior when she was nine years old. She was a member of Bethel Church of Houston and was active in church work until her final illness.
Ruby graduated from San Angelo College and was employed as a young woman in both accounting and secretarial work. In 1949 Ruby married Norman Crook, who had grown up on a nearby farm at Wall. After their wedding, Norman worked in oil exploration, and the couple lived throughout the Southeast United States (Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida, where they had their two sons, David Crook and Larry Crook before settling in Houston in 1954.
When the boys were old enough for her to have some free time, she used it to pursue her life-long interest in the visual arts. She became a member of a small group of artists who studied with world-famous artist Lajos Markos. For 19 years they had classes painting live models, had many social events, and they went on many trips for on-site painting of interesting subjects, including two trips to Italy. Ruby taught art classes in Houston and Colorado and served as president of the Houston Civic Arts Association.
She is survived by husband Norman; son and daughter-in-law David Crook and Lisa Roark of Houston; son and daughter-in-law Larry Crook and Sylvia McIntyre Crook of Gainesville, Florida; granddaughter Vanessa Crook and partner Hanson Little of Austin, Texas; and grandson Alexander Crook and fiancée, Mariama Ndure of Oslo, Norway. The eldest of five siblings, Ruby is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Ralph Bass of Clifton, Texas; brother James Keel of Cypress, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Ann Keel of Cypress, Texas; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ruby was predeceased by her brother, G. R. Keel, Jr.
The family gathered for a private interment service in Clifton, Texas, where she and Norman were married, Arrangements were made by George H. Lewis and Sons of Houston. Memories, words of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family at the website, DIGNITYMEMORAIAL.COM
