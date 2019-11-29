|
Ruby Lee Hallman, 83yrs old of San Angelo, TX, went to be with her lord on 25 November 2019 at 0745. She is the daughter of William and Lina Harrison born on September 15, 1936 in Coal County, Oklahoma. She is the second of ten children. Ruby attended school in Coal and Atoka County until the 6th grade. The family moved to Tulia in 1948 and in 1949 moved to Edmondson, Texas where she continued her education. She graduated from Booker T. Washington in May of 1956. September 1956, Ruby attended Bishop College in Marshall, Texas and in 1957 she attended the Nursing Program at Plainview Hospital. Ruby graduated in 1959 becoming a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She married Johnny Hallman on February 15, 1958. Ruby was raised and baptized by Bishop E.N. Givens of COGIC at the age of 15. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and her duties as an usher at Galilee Baptist Church. She was preceded by her husband Johnny Hallman, parents William and Lina Harrison, and daughter Debra Ann Hallman. She is survived by seven children, John Hallman, Cheryl Hallman, Tammy Hallman, Sharla Herring, Jeanette Riley, Ricky Hallman, Daryl Hallman, 16 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 3 December at 1:00 pm at Galilee Baptist Church in San Angelo, TX. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019