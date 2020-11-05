Rudy A. Salazar



Rudy A.Salazar passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020 in Bakersfield, California.



A military graveside service for Rudy will be held in Big Lake, Texas on Wed. Nov. 7th at St Margaret's Catholic Church in Big Lake TX, and laid to rest at Glenrest Cemetery in Big Lake under the direction of Father Francis.



He was born on Sept. 15th, 1949 to Rudolph G. and Juanita C. Salazar who welcomed him to Heaven. He was also predeceased by his sister Hilda.



Laughter was very important to Pepe, as he was called by his friends and family and was known for his huge and generous heart, his sense of humor, and his great big belly laugh. He was always ready to tell you a funny story or joke, and he always left you the same way he met you, smiling so happy to have seen you.



He was a Vietnam war Veteran, serving in the late 1960's. After his stint in the Army he married the former Sylvia Martinez, and they made their home in Big Lake, Texas where his children were born and raised. He worked for many years in the oilfields of West Texas. He had relocated to California, and had lived there for the last four years of his life.



Rudy is survived by his children: Daughters Yvonne Acosta and husband Joe, of San Angelo, Julie Salazar and Son Andy and his wife Amber from Odessa, Texas, and 11 grandchildren. Sisters Corina Soto and husband Jerry of San Angelo and Patricia Luevano and husband Johnny from Bakersfield, California, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many friends.



COVID restrictions will be followed and attendees are requested to wear masks









