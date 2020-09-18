Ruth "Maurine" Buse Byrd
San Angelo - Ruth "Maurine" Buse Byrd was born in Bangs, Texas, Brown County on July 26, 1920, to John H. and Pearl Buse. She passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, in San Angelo.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Bangs Cemetery Pavilion in Bangs, Texas. Don Sessom, retired pastor of Millersview Baptist Church will officiate. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are her nephews, Larry White, Jimmy White, Clinton White, Brian Rose and Steve Byrd.
Maurine was married to L.D. Byrd Jr on September 5, 1942, and he was the love of her life. They were married for sixty-eight years at the time of his death in 2010.
She was an avid sports fan and watched the Dallas Mavericks and the Texas Rangers. She bowled in league play until she was 93. They loved to travel with their friends in their Rv to bowling tournaments and Bluegrass Festivals.
Maurine was an artist and a member of the Arts and Crafts Guild. She exhibited her paintings at the art gallery in Angelo and sold many at craft shows. She loved country, bluegrass and especially gospel music. She was also a member of the Lakeview Lions Club for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband LD Byrd Jr, her brothers, Grady and Nick Buse; and her sisters Gladys Bowden, Mary Mitchell and Fay Dell White
Maurine is survived by her daughter Judy and her husband Arnold Tyler of Eden; granddaughters, Teri Cavender and her husband Mike of Burnet, Texas, Marla Tatum and her husband Justin of Gatesville, Texas; her great- grandchildren, Cory Cavender of San Antonio, Kyle Cavender of College Station, Shy and Stormy Tatum of Gatesville; her sisters-in-law Dorothy Byrd Rose of San Antonio and Ann Petty Byrd of Arlington, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Brayden Park employees and staff for the care and compassion showed to Maurine as well as Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that donations be made to a charity of your choice
.
