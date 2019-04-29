|
Ruth Lenora Busby Treadaway
Miles - Lenora Busby Treadaway passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Ruth was born on December 30, 1921 in Eastland County, Texas in the house next door to the house where her dad was born. She attended school and was raised in San Angelo, Texas.
Ruth married Charlie Stanley "Short" Treadaway on June 15, 1940. They lived a short time in Sterling City, Texas, but then moved permanently to the Miles, Texas community where they raised their four children.
Ruth was a member of the First Baptist Church in Miles over 50 years. She worked in the Miles Post office for over 20 years along with her good friend Evelyn Schwertner. In talking to Evelyn a few moments after Ruth's passing, Evelyn related that they had been friends for over 70 years. She shared stories about their adventures, fun and friends,
During her children's school years, Ruth was room mom many times and worked tirelessly to make sure her children had opportunities she had not had.
She was an avid bridge player with scores of Master points accumulated over the many years she participated in bridge tournaments in San Angelo and other parts of the state.
After her children graduated from high school she picked up an artist's paint brush and produced beautiful prize winning paintings done in oils, watercolors, acrylics, charcoal and pastels. Her many paintings grace the homes of not only her children and grandchildren's, but also many friends and other relatives. Her many talents also included cooking and sewing. We have a family cookbook that she gave as her last Christmas gift to her children and grandchildren which include all the family's favorite recipes.
In her later years she was a faithful member of the Miles Senior Citizens group. She looked forward to Cotton Festival and family reunions held at the same time each year. The last few years she resided with her daughter in Mertzon and attended the First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, "Short" Treadaway, granddaughter, Rebecca Elizabeth White, Grandson, and John Pershing Treadaway, III and great-grandson, Gabriel Timothy Treadaway.
She is survived by her children, John and his wife, Rita Treadaway, Philip and wife, Diana Treadaway, Brenda and her husband, Charles White, and Stephen and his wife Rhonda Treadaway. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and their spouses: Scott and Susan White, Stephanie Treadaway, Jayson and Lindsey Treadaway, Stanley and Carren Treadaway, Keith and Jamie Treadaway, Afton Treadaway, Jaton Treadaway and Josh Treadaway. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 am with burial to follow in Miles Cemetery. Family visitation will be 6 to 8 pm on Monday evening.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 29, 2019