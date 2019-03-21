|
Ruth Mansfield Gibbs
San Angelo
On March 19, 2019 our mom, Ruth Mansfield Gibbs, age 80, of San Angelo, TX went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
Mom was born on May 29, 1938 at her grandfather's farmhouse in the Gay Hill Community, in Howard County. As a young child she was raised on a farm in Vealmoor, TX where her two sisters and brother helped their parents pick cotton by hand and tend to the farm. It has been told that they were able to pick about a bale a day. Mom said she would much rather be outside helping than to be inside helping with household stuff. The farmhouse burned to the ground and the family lost everything, even precious pictures of the family. The family rebuilt the home and continued to farm until 1950 when her father sold the farm and bought a small ranch in London, TX. Mom finished her school years in London, TX and graduated from London High School in May, 1955. Mom's Senior Class (total of 3) traveled to Shreveport, LA and was able to see Elvis Presley perform at the Louisiana Hay Ride.
She married our dad, Donnie Gibbs from Mason, TX on June, 1955. They resided in San Angelo, Brady and Menard, TX where our dad did Ranch Work and later began working for Tucker Drilling Company. Mom began working outside the home after all her children had entered elementary school. She touched many children's lives while working at San Jacinto Elementary, Alta Loma Elementary and tutoring boys at the West Texas Boys Ranch. She retired from San Angelo ISD after 32 years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Edmund Blvd. Baptist Church and also helping out at the Soup Kitchen with the ladies of her church.
Mom is survived by her children Randy Gibbs of San Angelo, TX, Elaine Gibbs Harp (Tommy) of Ozona, TX, Carlos Gibbs (Zelda) of Joshua, TX and Judy Gibbs Knox (Clifton) of San Angelo, TX. Grandchildren Bo Knox of San Angelo, Chasidy Henry (Brandon) of Prosper, TX, Traci Kirkland (Keith) of Prosper, TX, Rindi Wilson (Stephen) of San Angelo, Amanda Roschetzky (Todd) of Mansfield, TX, Shannon Gibbs of College Station, TX and Ashlyn Gibbs of Burleson, TX. Great grandchildren Adilyn, Benson, Ellyat, Kyson, Baylor, Charlotte, Kalyn, Brynlie and Nora Ruth.
She is also survived by her siblings Barbara Collins of Mullin, TX, Beth Smith of Campwood, TX and Bert Mansfield (Billie) of Georgetown, TX.
Mom's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and each had their special moments with her. She was also blessed to be surrounded by so many nieces and nephews and cherished our large family gatherings.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents Cecil & Bea Mansfield, her children's father Donnie Gibbs, great granddaughter Kadyn Wilson, brother-in-laws H. B. Collins & Allen Smith, Jr. and niece Sherrie Mansfield Walter.
We would like to give a special thanks to everyone in the Tucker Unit at Baptist Retirement Center-Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to our mother during her stay there. We were truly blessed to have such wonderful people caring for her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baptist Retirement Center-Sagecrest Alzheimer Care Center and West Texas Boys Ranch.
Visitation with family present is scheduled from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, March 21st at Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo, TX. Graveside celebration of her life is set for 2pm Friday, March 22nd at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019