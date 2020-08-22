Ryan "Bud" Wade Owen
San Angelo - "Bud" Ryan Wade Owen of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 22, 2020. He blessed us for 41 days on this earth. Ryan was born on February 10, 2020 with his twin sister, at 22 weeks 2 days gestation, to parents Ethan and Kayla Owen. Bud loved to hold Mommy, Daddy, and the Nurses fingers. He also very much enjoyed sticking his tongue out and licking saline swabs. Regardless of how his day was going, he always loved his oral care. Bud may have been a tiny 1 lb 4 oz but he was a mighty, mighty fighter.
Bud is survived by his Mommy and Daddy, twin sister Linae "Sally", and biggest sister Averylynn. Grandparents: John and Kay Clark, Linda Clark, and Johnny and Jennifer Owen. He is also survived by Uncles and Aunt: Brandon Clark, Bret and Whitney Johnson, and their daughter Paisley. Bud is preceded in death by his Uncle Zachary Ryan Clark, December 18, 1995, and sister Melody Jean Owen, August 20, 2018.
A private Family service was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with burial at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden.
