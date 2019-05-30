|
|
Sally Abris
San Angelo - Our beloved Matriarch Sally Abris, (Granny), 77, of San Angelo, TX., originating from Las Vegas, NV., has passed away at home on Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her five children: Eddie Bliss, Antoinette Day, Donnie Bliss, Eli Bliss and Edna Chaput, along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchildren.
She will be forever missed, her legacy lives on forever.
Special thanks to Interim Hospice staff for providing our beloved Granny her end-of-life care. We will celebrate her life in her home, Las Vegas, NV.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 30, 2019