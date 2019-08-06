|
Sally Pauline Evans Wilson
San Angelo - Sally Pauline Evans Wilson passed away peacefully in her home with her family surrounding her on Sunday, August 4, 2019 after a short illness. While family and friends grieve her loss, they celebrate her many accomplishments here on earth. Sally is preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Audrey Evans and her first born son, Robert William Wilson. She is survived by her husband, William Miles Wilson, her children, Julia Eggleston, Jim Wilson, and Sandy Chance. She took pride in her 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 6th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, August 7 at 10 am at Southland Baptist Church. Family and Friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 6, 2019