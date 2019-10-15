|
|
Salomon "Chalo" T. Gomez, 85, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away October 13, 2019. He was born in Palau', Mexico on March 13, 1934. Chalo received his U.S. Citizenship December 5, 1995. He was married to Maria S. Suniga. Chalo endeavored in several businesses and was a member of St. Joseph Parish.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maria, son, Robert Gomez; and parents, Francisco and Rosa Trevino Gomez. Those left to cherish Chalo's memory are his children, Frank Gomez of Irving, Lucy Gomez Perez of Amarllo, Jose L. Gomez of San Angelo and Jesus Gomez and wife Yolanda; brothers and sisters, Antonio Gomez, Alicia Andrade, Gavina Torrez, Manuel Rodriguez, Lupe Rodriguez and Pilar Rodriguez, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are encouraged to sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019