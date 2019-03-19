|
Sam Glen Odum
San Angelo
Sam Glen Odum, age 74, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 16. He has been reunited with his parents and younger brother, Eddie Paul, who predeceased him.
Sam was born in Columbia, SC while his father was serving overseas in WWII. After the war was over, they moved back to Texas and settled in the Wall area. His parents operated a store and gas station near the old cotton gin on Highway 87.
Later they moved into San Angelo and Sam attended San Angelo schools, graduating from Central High School in 1962 and San Angelo College in 1964. He was an active member of marching band at both schools.
He was employed for 25 years with the Fort Bliss Federal Credit Union. That included moves to branches in Arlington and San Antonio as well as El Paso. He moved to San Angelo in 2010 residing at Rio Concho Terrace.
Sam was a very sociable person and could converse knowledgeably and humorously on almost any subject and was just fun to be with.
He thoroughly enjoyed working as a bartender. He would take his vacation time to travel with the Texas Trail Ride for many years. He loved travel, fine cuisine or good home cooking, competitive games like darts, dominoes, pool games and bridge, books, and especially movies. Most of all he loved being around people. And maintained relationships with old friends via computer, Facebook and his phone.
He is survived by cousin Ann Williams and her family of San Angelo, and numerous other cousins in areas of Breckenridge, Bonham, Brownwood, Dallas, Washington DC, Oklahoma and Georgia. He is also survived by his best friends Harry and Ann Thomas, and godson Christopher Thomas, all of San Angelo.
Services will be 11 am Wednesday, March 20th at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 19, 2019