Sam Sparks
San Angelo - Sam D. Sparks, 75, of San Angelo died August 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM September 3, 2020 at Sierra Vista Methodist Church, 4522 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX. There will also be a livestream of the service at the Sierra Vista Methodist Church website, SierraVista.org
.
Sam was born October 24, 1944, in Roswell, New Mexico to Sam B. Sparks and
Ruby D. Sims Sparks. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kim Swain Sparks; his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Ross and Angela Sparks of San Antonio; his daughter and son-in- law, Shai and Hector Frietze of San Antonio; grandsons, Eric, (Megan)
Christopher, (Sarah) and Matthew Wood of San Antonio; granddaughters, Debra Nicole Wood, Sterling Denise Sparks, and Sloan Delany Sparks of San Antonio; special niece,
Christina Swain Black and husband Russell of Tuscola and their two sons, Garrison and Hudson Black; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick Swain and spouse, Mary of San Angelo and their children, Ricky and Rusty Swain, Pam Hernandez and her children, Coda and Jonah; sister, Debra McBeath and Barry Green of San Antonio and her daughter Dr. Taylor McCain and spouse, Bryan, and sons Charlie and Jayden. He was predeceased by his son, Sean Douglas Sparks.
Sam was honored to practice law with Max Parker, Guy Choate, Mary Golder and Carlos Rodriguez who will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Sam grew up in Pecos, Texas and moved to Van Horn, Texas his freshman year where he was an excellent student and multi-sport athlete. Upon graduation from
Van Horn High School, Sam attended Sul Ross University where he played football, lettering in 1964, '65 and '66. He was a member of the All Sports Bowl Team of 1964 and a Member of the Lone Star Conference Championship Football Team in 1965. Sam received his B.A. in Economics in 1967 and then attended The Law School at the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1970. Immediately after Law School, Sam moved to Jasper,
Texas to practice personal injury law. Wanting to return to West Texas, Sam joined with Tom Webb and Aubrey Stokes to practice law in 1972. He was a partner at Webb, Stokes & Sparks at the time of his death. Sam was a talented personal injury attorney, representing people injured through no fault of their own. He always championed the working-man, and dedicated six months at the Texas Legislature in an effort to maintain a fair
Texas Workers' Compensation system. Sam was among the first attorneys in Texas to become Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law. He was a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association where he served as a Director for many years.
Sam was active in his community and served as a Board Member of the San Angelo Independent School District. He understood the value of an education and made sure that his sister, Debra, attended Angelo State University. In 2006, Sam was selected as a Sul Ross Distinguished Alumnus. In 2011, he was inducted into the Sul Ross Athletic Hall of Honor. At that time,
he was the only Sul Ross Alumnus to have been honored in both capacities.
Sam met Kim Swain in Dallas, Texas in 1978 at OU Weekend. It was literally love at first sight and they married on August 1979. Their son, Sean, was born within a year and completed their young family of Shai and Kenneth Ross. The family built a dream home above the
Concho River where they lived for many years and entertained family and friends. Sam loved the outdoors. He was a gifted athlete. From an early age he enjoyed hunting and was an avid fish- erman. Whether playing football or golf, Sam's determination made him a winner. He brought that determination and winning attitude to the clients he represented. Sam took up woodwork- ing and predictably, not only was he skilled at woodworking, he shared his craft with those dear to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Sean Sparks Texas Exes Scholorship,
P.O. Box 1271, San Angelo, Texas 76902 or the Sierra Vista Methodist Church Building fund or a favorite charity
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harper's Funeral Home, San Angelo, TX.