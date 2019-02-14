|
Sammy Garcia Cardenas
San Angelo, TX
Sammy Garcia Cardenas, 70, of San Angelo, passed away on February 12, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. He was born June 2, 1948 in San Angelo, to Juan and Selia Cardenas. Sammy graduated from Central High School in 1968. Sammy retired as a custodian for SAISD, where he worked for many years. His hobbies included painting, music, and arts. He is survived by his son, Samuel Cardenas, Jr.; father, Juan R. Cardenas; brother, Pete Cardenas and wife Lydia, and stepsons, Jimmy Gomez, Thomas Perez, James Perez, and a very special granddaughter, Lizzie Perez, as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Sammy is preceded in death by his mother, Selia G. Cardenas, his baby brother, Roy Cardenas, his grandparents, Matilda and Carmen Garcia, and his significant other, Rose Perez. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Manuel Grinaldo and Cathy for their loving care. A rosary will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 7 pm in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Church. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 14, 2019