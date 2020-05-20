Services
All Souls Cemetery and Mortuary - Long Beach
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
Sammy Ramirez
Burial
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Sammy Tafolla Ramirez


1928 - 2020
Sammy Tafolla Ramirez Obituary
Sammy Tafolla Ramirez

It saddens the family to announce that on May 18, 2020, Sammy Tafolla Ramirez, Sr., passed away peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Lupe Aguero Ramirez. They were married in San Angelo, Texas, on February 5, 1948, and had five children: Sammy, Jr. (Corina), Sandy, Shirley (Sal), Stella, Sarah, and Sally (Steve). His grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many others who knew and cared for him mourn his departure.

He was born on October 8, 1928, to Angelito (Angel) Ramirez and Teresa Tafolla, in San Angelo, Texas, and is predeceased by four brothers and one sister. He worked hard all his life for the people that mattered to him most—his family.

In the early 50s, he and his wife and children moved from Texas to California, hoping for a better and easier life for their children. While working two jobs, he was able to acquire his associate's degree from El Camino College. He worked 43 years at McDonnell Douglas, as a welder; 15 years at Lincoln Education Center (LEC), as a welding instructor. He had served and was honorably discharged from the National Guard of the United States on April 24, 1952.

Highly spiritual, he was a faithful, respected and trusted parishioner of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1977. He volunteered for 20 years at the Marian Outreach Center as a counter and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He loved to talk, was incredibly witty, and could make anybody laugh. Enjoyed taking annual trips to Texas to visit relatives. He made gifts for his wife in stainless steel and bought food for stray cats that came by to visit. In later years, he became quieter, however, when he did speak it was with love. He and his wife opened their hearts and home to so many; giving support in whichever way they could. He will be deeply missed by us all.

The burial will be done on May 23, 2020, at All Souls Mortuary in Long Beach, California. Due to restrictions, only a few people will be allowed to view the burial. However, on their website (www.allsoulsmortuary.com), there will be an online guestbook for those wishing to write a few words.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 20 to May 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -