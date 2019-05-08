|
Samuel G. Delgado
San Angelo - Samuel G. Delgado, age 66, passed away on May 06,2019 . He was born December 6,1952 in Odessa, TX to Emilio and Tomasa Delgado.
He enjoyed the simple things in life like westerns and family gatherings. He will be remembered by many for his smile and laughter. He leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Delma Rascon-Delgado; one son, Robert Hernandez, two daughters, Ginny Cardona and Loretta Hernandez, two grandsons, Nick Hernandez and fiance Payton and Jacob Hernandez; his brother, Eddie Delgado and wife Adela; a sister, Otilia Gonzales and husband Salomon; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who he loved and missed so much in his final days.
A private memorial will held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 8, 2019