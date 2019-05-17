|
|
Samuel "Sam" Nance
Brownwood - Samuel "Sam" Nance, age 75, of Brownwood was called home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Graveside Service for Sam will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Fort McKavett Cemetery in Fort McKavett with Tim Skaggs officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Sam was born on August 6, 1943, to Samuel, Sr. and Myrtice (Burleson) Nance in Brady, Texas. Sam loved the country life, growing up on ranches in Menard and Sterling counties. He graduated from Sterling City High School in 1961, and later obtained a B.S. and Masters degree from Sul Ross State University in Alpine. He served his country as a medic in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Sam retired from Civil Service in September of 2006 after many years in federal service, first with the Soil Conservation Service and later with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Sam was an accomplished artist, with bronze sculpture and custom hunting knives being two of his specialties. He was also an avid collector of Indian artifacts from childhood. Sam was a member of Coggin Ave. Baptist Church. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Sam is survived by his wife, Scarlett (Porter) Nance of Brownwood; 3 children, Kelly Harrell and husband Harry of Georgetown, Melissa Hettler and husband Jason of Trophy Club, Greg Loudermilk and wife Arisbet of Mansfield; and grandchildren, DeWayne Loudermilk and fiance Emily Haney, Myrtis Loudermilk, Hayden Harrell, Savannah Harrell, and Chase Hettler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel, Sr. and Myrtice Nance; and 2 sisters, Geri McCravy and Carole Speck.
"For I am persuaded, that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 17, 2019