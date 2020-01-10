Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Eldorado Cemetery
located on Hwy 190 West
Eldorado, TX
Samuel Oscar Keeney


1925 - 2020
Samuel Oscar Keeney Obituary
Samuel Oscar Keeney

Samuel Oscar Keeney, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be held all day Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home with family present from 5pm-7pm. Graveside services will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Eldorado Cemetery located on Hwy 190 West in Eldorado, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.

Sam was born February 1, 1925 to Oscar Keeney and Maude (Word) Keeney in Menard, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Maude and his brother Clay.

Sam is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary Leigh; sister, Dorothy (Travis) Henry; four children, daughters, Cheryl (Truman) Parker of Midland, TX, Tina Cardinal of Midland, TX , Cynthia Chappell of Odessa, TX, son, Chip Keeney (Delana) of Mountain Home, TX; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
