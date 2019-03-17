Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Samuel (Sam) Ray Anderson, 77, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019, in San Angelo. Sam was born January 9, 1942, in San Angelo to Lura Jack Anderson and Welonia Scott Anderson. Sam grew up in San Angelo and attended San Angelo schools. He established Sam's Painting Company and contracted many buildings along Sherwood Way and around the city. He married Mary C. Hawkins on June 22, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada and they shared 44 beautiful years of marriage together. Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather who devoted his life to the Lord and his family. He was a longtime member of Galilee Baptist Church. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Stephen J. Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Anderson, of San Angelo; his children, Keith R. and Joel D. Anderson, Timothy C. Mitchell, Stephanie Haywood; his grandchildren, Taleah S. Mitchell and Tyson C. Mitchell; his siblings, Willie C. Anderson, of Victorville, CA, Vernon J. Anderson, of San Angelo and Marion T. Anderson and his wife Ethel V. (Regina) Anderson, of San Angelo;, and his Sisters, Ruby Lee Molock and her husband John, of San Antonio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friends, Charles and Christine Weedon, of San Angelo and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 18, 2019 , at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor John S. Pope, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park.

Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 17, 2019
