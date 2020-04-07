|
Samuel "Chame" Vicente Lara
Mertzon - Samuel "Chame" Vicente Lara, 93 of Mertzon, TX was called to his eternal resting place on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born December 4, 1926 in Mertzon, TX to Belen and Reymunda Lara. On April 16, 1949 he married the love of his life Ramona Martinez who preceded him in death on July 3, 2017. Chame enjoyed the country life he became a ranch hand in his younger years, he worked as a ranch hand in Mertzon and Big Lake until he retired. He enjoyed bar-b-que gatherings with his family and friends, always laughing, his laughter will be missed by all who knew him. Chame was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church of Mertzon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Prudencio and Belen Lara; sisters, Antonia Savala, Anita Ramirez and Vicky Armendarez. Survivors include son, Abel (Elsa) Lara of San Angelo; daughter, Sylvia (Robert) Molina of Odessa; grandchildren, Ronnie, Kristy, Liza and Kari (Marc); 18 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Elida Lara of Big Lake, Elodia Hinojosa of Mertzon and Mary Lou Martinez of San Angelo; brother-in-law Adam Martinez (Toni) of San Angelo and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a maximum of 10 people at a time at Johnson's Funeral Home. Due to the circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020