San Juana Luna Diaz
San Angelo - San Juana L. Diaz, age 79, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. San Juana was born December 2, 1940 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico.
She married Roberto S. Diaz and the two remained together until his passing on September 26, 1998. San Juana enjoyed spending time and caring for her family. She expressed her love through her cooking, whether it was a meal or just a snack. She also had a green thumb, which could be seen as she lovingly tended to her garden. San Juana was an incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose heart she touched.
San Juana was preceded in death by her husband Roberto S. Diaz. She is survived by; daughter Rosa D. Perez; daughter Jovita D. Shields and husband Mike; and son Venturo Diaz and wife Susanna; granddaughter Bianca D. Ramirez and husband Matthew, granddaughter Kathryn N. Perez, granddaughter Christina M. Perez, grandson Sebastian Diaz, granddaughter Adriana Diaz, grandson Robert Diaz, granddaughter Alyssa Diaz, great grandson Michael Ramirez, great grandson Zachary Ramirez, great granddaughter Juliana Ramirez, and great granddaughter Makenzie Shields.
A rosary for San Juana will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Mary's Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
The Diaz family would like to thank Dr. Cerna and the nurses and staff on the 6th floor at Shannon for their compassion and care during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank her special friends, Virginia and Hilda, who stuck by her side through it all. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020