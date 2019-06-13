|
|
San Juana Naomi (Juanita) Mendez
San Angelo - San Juana Naomi (Juanita) Mendez born February 8, 1943, in San Jose de Aura, Coahuila, Mexico, was restored and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday June 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carlos Mendez; her daughter, Jennifer, and fiancé John; her son, Carlos, married to Cindy; and her son, Daniel, married to Claudia; as well her grandchildren, Crystal, Samuel, Luke, Matthew, Brianna, Victoria, Micaela; her great-granddaughter, Kyla; one sister and brother-in-law, Maria Del Socorro "Choco" and Gilberto Esquivel; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Juanita Mendez was a loving wife and mother whose elegant presence made all she met fall in love with her. She obtained a degree of education in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. After marrying, the Mendezes emigrated to the United States. She raised a wonderful family and successfully sold Avon. Special thank you to the Dialysis Center staff and doctors who cared for her over the last 10 years of her dialysis treatment. Services were entrusted to the Gutierrez family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 13, 2019